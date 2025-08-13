Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Vornado Realty Trust has placed the 543,000-square-foot office building at 150 East 58th St in midtown Manhattan on the sales block and is aiming for a price of $250 million, or just more than $460/sf The New York REIT has hired...
Vornado Realty Trust would like to focus on its New York holdings So, the REIT would consider selling The Mart, a 397 million-square-foot property in Chicago, and 555 California St, a 182 million-sf office complex in San...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of AgReserves is offering for sale the 38,654-square-foot data-center property at 17401 Wewahootee Road in Orlando, Fla, with an asking price of $50 million, or $1,294/sf The Salt Lake City agriculture...
Dallas Business Journal ICON Lodging has tapped JLL to market for sale the 101,390-square-foot Bob R Simpson Building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Coppell, Texas, hotel development and management company purchased the office property in 2022...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by Pacific Life Insurance is offering for sale the 275-unit Milieu apartments in Chicago JLL was hired to market the property, at 205 South Peoria St, in the city’s West Loop neighborhood The 20-story...
The Phoenix multifamily market recorded 2,995 units of positive absorption during the second quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That topped the 2,305 units that were brought online during that...
The Real Deal MetLife has provided $2626 million of mortgage financing financing against the 667,000-square-foot 2 Grand Central Tower office property in midtown Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, Rockwood Capital of San...
Washington Business Journal The General Services Administration has tapped JLL to market for sale the 941,653-square-foot office property at 301 Seventh St SW in Washington, DC The property is situated within L’Enfant Plaza and was constructed in...
Orlando Business Journal International Shoppes, a 73,568-square-foot retail property in Orlando, Fla, has been brought to the sales market with an asking price of $275 million, or $37380/sf Affiliates of Megan Dowdy Realty purchased the shopping...