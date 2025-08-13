Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $155 million of financing to fund the completion of a pair of adjoining apartment buildings with 405 units in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The loan would take out a $135 million...
A venture of Vista Investment Group and Sky Alps Capital has paid $352 million for a portfolio of three apartment properties with 215 units in downtown Seattle The venture bought the three properties from local investor John Stephanus in a deal...
Jacksonville Business Journal Savlan Capital has bought a portfolio of seven office and flex buildings totaling more than 765,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla, for $52 million, or $6797/sf JLL brokered the sale The seller was not immediately...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of PGIM and Havenpark Communities has bought the Tavares Cove I and II mobile home park in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $2807 million, or $74,456/unit PGIM, of Newark, NJ, and Havenpark, of Orem, Utah, bought...
Charlotte Business Journal Obelisk Real Estate Partners has purchased the 167,000-square-foot industrial building at 5130 Hovis Road in Charlotte, NC, for $1675 million, or $10030/sf The New York real estate company bought the property from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Buligo Capital has bought the 186,650-square-foot Sarasota Industrial Business Center in Sarasota, Fla, for $274 million, or $14680/sf The company, with offices in suburban Philadelphia and Boca Raton, Fla, purchased the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Provident Realty Advisors Inc has paid $402 million, or $15462/sf, for the 260,000-square-foot light industrial office building at 3000 Marconi Drive in Alpharetta, Ga The Dallas company bought the property from JDM...
Commercial Observer BridgeCity Capital has provided $45 million of financing for the development of a 66-unit condominium property at 45-28 21st St and 46-21 21st St in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY Arrow Real Estate Advisors arranged...
Houston Business Journal Partners Capital has bought the 162-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Houston Galleria for an undisclosed price The Houston company, the investment arm of Partners Real Estate, purchased the property through its Hospitality...