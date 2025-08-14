Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bloomberg Amazoncom Inc has increased its footprint at the 1440 Broadway office building in midtown Manhattan by 260,000 square feet to 559,877 sf The e-commerce giant was leasing its space under an agreement that didn’t roll until June 2035...
South Florida Business Journal Easton Group has purchased the 96,585-square-foot warehouse property at 3151 NW 125th St in Miami for $169 million, or $17498/sf The Doral, Fla, company bought the industrial building from 3151 Hamersmith LLC of Miami,...
South Florida Business Journal AvalonBay Communities has paid $9828 million, or $364,000/unit, for the Solaire at Coconut Creek, a 270-unit apartment complex in Coconut Creek, Fla The Arlington, Va, apartment REIT purchased the property from a...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Re Gain Investment Fund LLC has bought Fountain Square III, a 176,150-square-foot office building in Tampa, Fla, for $2518 million, or $14295/sf The Richmond, Va, company purchased the property from Net Lease Office...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc has leased the entire 237,800-square-foot industrial property at 800 Salem St in the Boston suburb of Wilmington, Mass The property is owned by a venture of Camber Development and Wheelock Street Capital, which constructed it...
Commercial Observer The City University of New York has paid $1256 million, or $534,468/room, for 235 rooms on six floors at the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel at 569 Lexington Ave in Manhattan, with plans to use them as student housing Its...
Crain’s New York Business Library Hotel Collection has paid $23 million, or $153,333/room, for the 150-room Washington Square Hotel in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village area The boutique hotel chain acquired the property from the Paul...
Citybiz An affiliate of CORE Investment Management has sold Palmetto Plaza, a 186,095-square-foot shopping center property in Miami Gardens, Fla, for $46 million, or $24719/sf It had paid $33 million for it in 2020 Marcus & Millichap brokered...
REBusiness Online Ten Pines at Summerwood, a 240-unit apartment property in Houston, has sold for $312 million, or $130,000/unit A company calling itself 14700 TP LLC bought the property from an unknown seller in a deal brokered by JLL The complex...
Shopping Centers Business Chase Properties has bought Killeen Marketplace, a nearly 116,000-square-foot retail property in Killen, Texas The Beachwood, Ohio, company purchased the shopping center from Ball Ventures of Idaho Falls, Idaho, in a deal...