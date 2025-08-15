Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank and Citigroup have provided $130 million of financing for MKF Realty’s $205 million, or nearly $1,192/sf, acquisition of the 172,000-square-foot office property at 512 West 22nd St in the Chelsea section...
San Antonio Business Journal Rowan Digital Infrastructure said it is building a 300-megawatt data center in Lytle, Texas, about 24 miles southwest of San Antonio The Denver developer is building the property on more than 400 acres at State Road 132...
Houston Business Journal Chicago developer 3L Real Estate has plans to convert the 780,530-square-foot One City Centre office building in downtown Houston into 553 apartment units The company will start the $265 million redevelopment in February It...
Multi-Housing News FAVO Capital has bought 1818 Park, a 273-unit apartment building in Hollywood, Fla, for $190 million, or $695,971/unit The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, finance company purchased the property from its developer, GCF Development of...
REBusiness Online A venture of Merion Realty Partners and Eastham Capital has paid $824 million, or $123,723/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with 666 units in the Albany, NY, suburb of Clifton Park, NY Solomon Organization of Summit, NJ,...
Austin Business Journal Olive Cos has lined up $36 million of construction financing for McCarty Park, a six-building industrial project in San Marcos, Texas Thorofare Capital of Los Angeles provided the loan Olive, an Oklahoma City company, broke...
Houston Business Journal An undisclosed private investor represented by Morris Chen of New York has bought 801 Travis St, a 220,380-square-foot office building in downtown Houston JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2013-C17, the CMBS trust...
Houston Business Journal MetroNational has bought 990 Town and Country Blvd, a 442,042-square-foot office building in Houston The local company purchased the 15-story property from ConocoPhillips, also of Houston, in a deal brokered by JLL The...
Dallas Business Journal Kintetsu Group Holdings Co Ltd plans to start work in October on the 217-room Miyako Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Japanese company, an owner of railways and department stores, is building the property north...