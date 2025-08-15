Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of $2363 billion of CMBS loans that have matured remain outstanding That so-called "maturity drag" has skyrocketed in recent years, as in 2019, nearly no loans had gone beyond their maturity without being...
Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank and Citigroup have provided $130 million of financing for MKF Realty’s $205 million, or nearly $1,192/sf, acquisition of the 172,000-square-foot office property at 512 West 22nd St in the Chelsea section...
Bloomberg Naftali Group has paid $810 million, or $3,894/unit, for 800 Fifth Ave, a 208-unit apartment property overlooking Central Park in Manhattan The developer acquired the property from Spitzer Enterprises and Winter Properties It’s...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $34 million of short-term financing against the newly developed 67-unit apartment building at 170 Freeman St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Green Street...
Orlando Business Journal Central Florida Freezer & Warehousing is offering for sale a 240,000-square-foot cold-storage industrial facility at 1801 Bradford Ave in Leesburg, Fla, with an asking price of $25 million, or $10417/sf The property was...
Charlotte Business Journal First Horizon Corp has agreed to anchor 110 East, a 370,000-square-foot office building that was completed in early 2024 in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte, NC The Memphis, Tenn, bank is leasing 88,167 sf on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley has provided a $96 million loan against the Motto, the 264-unit apartment property at 2455-2457 3rd Ave in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The five-year loan, arranged by Cushman...
REBusiness Online A venture of Merion Realty Partners and Eastham Capital has paid $824 million, or $123,723/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with 666 units in the Albany, NY, suburb of Clifton Park, NY Solomon Organization of Summit, NJ,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Priority Capital Advisory has arranged a $266 million loan from Ardent Cos against the 467,609-square-foot Two Westlake Park office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The loan allows the...