Commercial Observer JPMorgan Chase Bank and Citigroup have provided $130 million of financing for MKF Realty’s $205 million, or nearly $1,192/sf, acquisition of the 172,000-square-foot office property at 512 West 22nd St in the Chelsea section...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $34 million of short-term financing against the newly developed 67-unit apartment building at 170 Freeman St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Green Street...
Multi-Housing News FAVO Capital has bought 1818 Park, a 273-unit apartment building in Hollywood, Fla, for $190 million, or $695,971/unit The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, finance company purchased the property from its developer, GCF Development of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley has provided a $96 million loan against the Motto, the 264-unit apartment property at 2455-2457 3rd Ave in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The five-year loan, arranged by Cushman...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Priority Capital Advisory has arranged a $266 million loan from Ardent Cos against the 467,609-square-foot Two Westlake Park office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The loan allows the...
Austin Business Journal Olive Cos has lined up $36 million of construction financing for McCarty Park, a six-building industrial project in San Marcos, Texas Thorofare Capital of Los Angeles provided the loan Olive, an Oklahoma City company, broke...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley, Bank of Montreal, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $1 billion of mortgage financing against the 113 million-square-foot Fan Pier office property in the Seaport section of...
Commercial Observer Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $155 million of financing to fund the completion of a pair of adjoining apartment buildings with 405 units in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The loan would take out a $135 million...
South Florida Business Journal MRK Partners has lined up $4857 million of construction financing for the Federal Apartments, a two-building affordable housing project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Manhattan Beach, Calif, developer purchased the...