A total of $2363 billion of CMBS loans that have matured remain outstanding That so-called "maturity drag" has skyrocketed in recent years, as in 2019, nearly no loans had gone beyond their maturity without being...
Bloomberg Naftali Group has paid $810 million, or $3,894/unit, for 800 Fifth Ave, a 208-unit apartment property overlooking Central Park in Manhattan The developer acquired the property from Spitzer Enterprises and Winter Properties It’s...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $34 million of short-term financing against the newly developed 67-unit apartment building at 170 Freeman St in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Green Street...
Multi-Housing News FAVO Capital has bought 1818 Park, a 273-unit apartment building in Hollywood, Fla, for $190 million, or $695,971/unit The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, finance company purchased the property from its developer, GCF Development of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Stanley has provided a $96 million loan against the Motto, the 264-unit apartment property at 2455-2457 3rd Ave in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, NY The five-year loan, arranged by Cushman...
REBusiness Online A venture of Merion Realty Partners and Eastham Capital has paid $824 million, or $123,723/unit, for a pair of apartment properties with 666 units in the Albany, NY, suburb of Clifton Park, NY Solomon Organization of Summit, NJ,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Priority Capital Advisory has arranged a $266 million loan from Ardent Cos against the 467,609-square-foot Two Westlake Park office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor The loan allows the...
Austin Business Journal Olive Cos has lined up $36 million of construction financing for McCarty Park, a six-building industrial project in San Marcos, Texas Thorofare Capital of Los Angeles provided the loan Olive, an Oklahoma City company, broke...
Houston Business Journal An undisclosed private investor represented by Morris Chen of New York has bought 801 Travis St, a 220,380-square-foot office building in downtown Houston JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2013-C17, the CMBS trust...