Orlando Business Journal Central Florida Freezer & Warehousing is offering for sale a 240,000-square-foot cold-storage industrial facility at 1801 Bradford Ave in Leesburg, Fla, with an asking price of $25 million, or $10417/sf The property was...
The Charles Scribner's Sons Building and the neighboring Redfern Building in midtown Manhattan have been put on the sales block through JLL Capital Markets The buildings, at 597 Fifth Ave and 3 East 48th St, respectively, are owned by COMM,...
Austin Business Journal EY Ventures has brought to the sales block Arboretum Atrium, a 91,056-square-foot office building in Austin, Texas The Dallas real estate company has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to market the three-story property An asking...
Houston Business Journal An undisclosed private investor represented by Morris Chen of New York has bought 801 Travis St, a 220,380-square-foot office building in downtown Houston JPMBB Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust, 2013-C17, the CMBS trust...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 1000 Wilshire Blvd office property in Los Angeles has been reappraised at a value of only $605 million, less than half the $12838 million of senior and subordinate debt against the 476,491-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Moody’s Ratings has again downgraded bonds from the CMBS deal that holds a $2771 million mortgage against the Wells Fargo Center, a 12 million-square-foot office building in Denver It has placed its...
July was only the third month since the beginning of last year that the volume of CMBS loans in special servicing didn't increase Only 46 loans with a balance of $102 billion had transferred—the lowest volume of transfers since at least October...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Macerich Co, which previously had planned to offer its South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas, for sale, has changed its mind and is now aiming to get the maturity date of the property’s $200 million mortgage...
Bisnow The venture that held a subordinate piece of the financing used to build the 400,000-square-foot office property at 141 Willoughby St in downtown Brooklyn, NY, has taken over the property through foreclosure The venture, Capstone Equities and...