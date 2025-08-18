Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Hines Global Income Trust has paid $1376 million, or $72723/sf, for the Montrose Collective, a 189,212-square-foot mixed-use development in Houston The locally based REIT purchased the property from Radom Capital, also of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture that developed the 204-unit Mossdale Landing apartments in the northern California city of Lathrop has lined up a $515 million mortgage from an insurance company, allowing it to refinance the...
FH One Investments has paid $295 million, or $26509/unit, for the 111,281-square-foot office and research and development property at 109 and 1151 McKay Drive in San Jose, Calif The Sausalito, Calif, company purchased the property in a deal arranged...
Commercial Observer Valley National Bank has provided $47 million of financing for the development of a 21-unit residential condominium building at 110 Boerum Place in the Cobble Hill area of Brooklyn, NY The property, which is being developed by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DLM Real Estate LLC has paid $307 million, or $174,431/unit, for the 176-unit River Park apartments in Yuma, Ariz, about 24 miles north of the Mexican border The El Cajon, Calif, investment manager...
Brandywine Realty Trust, which owns 63 office and mixed-use properties with 1176 million square feet in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin, Texas, markets, is itching to get its investment-grade ratings back To do so, it's looking to...
White Oak Real Estate Capital has provided $51 million of financing against Times Square West, a two-building property with 144,000 square feet of office and retail space in Manhattan’s Hell Kitchen neighborhood The two buildings, at 303 West...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Athene Annuity and Life Co has provided $785 million of mortgage financing to help fund the purchase of the 11 million-square-foot office building at 590 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan As reported, a...
OWS Real Estate Finance has provided $142 million of mortgage financing against the 234-room Times Square Margaritaville Hotel in Manhattan's Times Square...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PGIM Real Estate has provided $245 million of mortgage financing against 1700 Broadway, the 626,000-square-foot office property in midtown Manhattan The property is owned by Rockpoint Group, which bought it...