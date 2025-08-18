Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of $2363 billion of CMBS loans that have matured remain outstanding That so-called "maturity drag" has skyrocketed in recent years, as in 2019, nearly no loans had gone beyond their maturity without being...
Hotels, which have recovered substantially since the Covid lockdowns, might still be falling behind in terms of capital invested in their upkeep and renovations During the lockdowns, CapEx plunged It's recovered, but much was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Investment-sales volumes this year through June increased by 13% from last year to $969 billion That excludes entity-level transactions, such as Blackstone’s acquisition of Retail Opportunity...
The national average asking rent for multifamily properties increased last month by $2, to $1,754/unit, making it the seventh straight month that rents have gone up, according to Yardi Matrix Rents are up by 07% since last year and have been driven...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Professionals in the commercial real estate finance industry have become optimistic again, following the deep funk they were in at the start of April, as the Trump Administration announced its imposition...
A relatively sharp spike in distress among loans against mixed-use properties drove last month's 22% increase in the volume of CMBS loans that are now classified as being more than 30 days late with their payments, to $4321...
Four office properties with 163 million square feet in Chicago's central business district changed hands during the second quarter, and three of them—totaling 327,033 sf—are being converted into apartments, according to...
Roughly 233 million square feet of office space nationwide is expected to be demolished or converted into other uses this year, according to CBRE That would compare with the roughly 17 million sf that was taken offline last...
The national office market recorded 104 million square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, marking the 14th straight quarter that's happened But a growing number of markets have continued to post positive numbers...