Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Francisco Business Times A venture of BKM Capital Partners and Kayne Anderson Real Estate has paid $25 million, or $24038/sf, for the 104,000-square-foot Pleasant Hill Industrial Park in Pleasant Hill, Calif, which is 28 miles east of San...
Bisnow United Construction and Development Group has paid $6425 million, or $61779/sf, for the 104,000-square-foot mixed-use building at 41-60 Main St in the Flushing section of Queens, NY The local developer acquired the property, with office and...
Commercial Observer A venture of AM Management, Eyn Holding, and Axonic Capital has paid $133 million, or $39094/sf, for the 340,208-square-foot office property at 114 West 41st St in midtown Manhattan The venture acquired the property from Clarion...
Multi-Housing News A venture of GT Capital and Freestone Capital Management has paid about $437 million, or $227,604/unit, for the 192-unit Lock Vista Apartments in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle GT Capital, of Kenosha, Wis, and Freestone, of...
Cincinnati Business Courier Real Capital Solutions has paid $59 million, or $10657/sf, for First Financial Center, a 553,659-square-foot office building in downtown Cincinnati The Louisville, Colo, investor acquired the property from Tolis Advisors,...
Dallas Business Journal Eckard Enterprises has bought the 190,000-square-foot office building at 7300 State Highway 121 in McKinney, Texas, for $66 million, or $34737/sf The Allen, Texas, company, which specializes in the oil and gas industry,...
Austin Business Journal Stratus Properties Inc has sold the 99,377-square-foot retail component of the Lantana Place mixed-use development in Austin, Texas, for $575 million, or $57860/sf The local developer sold the space to a venture of Scripps...
Houston Business Journal Broadstone Net Lease has bought a pair of industrial buildings totaling 444,120 square feet in Dayton, Texas, about 30 miles east of Houston The New York industrial REIT purchased the buildings, which sit on 30 acres within...
The office sector might be beyond its inflection point, at least as far as investment sales are concerned Sales volumes this year through September were up 95% from the same period a year ago, to $4736 billion, according to Altus...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An investor group has paid $2598 million, or $24208/sf, for the 107,320-square-foot Chandler Sunset Plaza retail center in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The group, led by Rajan Rakheja and Hekmat...