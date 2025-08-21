Log In or Subscribe to read more
MidWestOne Bank has provided $3912 million of financing to fund the construction of the 188-unit second phase of the Fox and the Grouse apartment property in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie, Minn The three-year loan was arranged by JLL...
Highwoods Properties Inc has purchased the 3,057-space Legacy Union Parking Garage next to its Bank of America Tower and SIX50 at Legacy Union office buildings within the Legacy Union complex in the Uptown area of Charlotte, NC The Raleigh, NC, REIT...
Commercial Observer David Werner Real Estate Investments has paid $100 million, or $22676/sf, for the 441,000-square-foot office property at 440 Ninth Ave in Manhattan The New York investor bought the Art Deco property, previously known as the...
Servicers for 1,096 CMBS loans with a balance of $548 billion that are classified as being in distress have had $21 billion of interest payments advanced against them, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency That's a near doubling over the past three...
RealOp Investments has partnered with Kennedy Wilson to pay $331 million for the 430,700-square-foot Inland Woods Logistics Center industrial property in Duncan, SC, in the northwestern part of the state, midway between Greenville and Spartanburg...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Sympatico Real Estate has broken ground on the Mr C Hotel & Residences West Palm Beach in south Florida Terra, of Miami, and Sympatico, of Palm Beach, Fla, lined up $285 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Centerspace is close to selling 12 apartment properties with a total of 1,511 units in Minnesota The Minot, ND, REIT expects the sale of its five St Cloud, Minn, properties, which have 832 units, to be...
Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $110 million of financing against the 277-unit LC Line and Low apartment property in Charleston, SC The property, at 40 Line St, is near the terminus of Interstate 26 and next to the Lowcountry LowLine, a former...
South Florida Business Journal Milestone Group has paid $4635 million, or $225,000/unit, for Casa Brera at Toscana Isles, a 206-unit apartment property in Lake Worth Beach, Fla The Dallas company bought the complex from Raia Capital Management of...
South Florida Business Journal Property Reserve, the real estate investment arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, has bought Del Ola apartment complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $1525 million, or $397,135/unit The Salt Lake City...