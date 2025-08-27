Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Lincoln Hospitality Management has bought the 88-room Hampton Inn Melbourne-Viera in Melbourne, Fla, for $165 million, or $187,500/room The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, hospitality company purchased the hotel from Alpental...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Cypress West Partners and TPG Angelo Gordon has bought Del Mar Medical Park, a 101,546-square-foot medical office complex in Boca Raton, Fla, for $336 million, or $33088/sf Cypress West, of Rancho Santa...
Houston Business Journal Ayrshire Corp has paid $27 million, or $111,570/room, for the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake hotel in Houston The local company purchased the 242-room property from Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, a Dallas REIT The new owner...
South Florida Business Journal After taking control of Gateway at Wynwood, a 219,532-square-foot office building in Miami, at a recent bankruptcy auction, A10 Capital has assigned its credit bid to affiliates of CIRE Equity of San Diego, which took...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of McDowell Properties has bought Marq Eight, a 302-unit apartment complex in Atlanta, for $77 million, or $254,967/unit The company bought the property from CWS Capital Partners of Newport Beach, Calif, which...
Puget Sound Business Journal Spear Street Capital has paid $601 million, or $45878/sf, for Market Place I and II, a two-building office property with 131,000 square feet in Seattle The San Francisco company acquired the property from a venture of...
Bloomberg Elliott Investment Management has acquired a substantial stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, a Los Angles REIT that owns 422 industrial properties with 5102 million square feet in Southern California Rexford, whose portfolio is 892%...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Morning Calm Management and Praelium has bought the 27-story Charlotte Plaza office building in Charlotte, NC, for $70 million, or $10876/sf Morning Calm, of Boca Raton, Fla, and Praelium, of...
A total of $351 billion of apartment properties nationwide changed hands during the second quarter, according to Newmark That brings volume for the year through June to $651 billion, up 53% from last year...
Commercial Observer The City University of New York has signed a letter of intent to buy 110,000 square feet at 40 Rector St in lower Manhattan from Metropolitan College of New York, which uses it as classroom space and administrative offices The...