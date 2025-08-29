Log In or Subscribe to read more
Shorenstein Investment Advisers has acquired the 209,000-square-foot Park Place at Bay Meadows office property in the San Francisco suburb of San Mateo, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property, at 1100 and 1200 Park Place,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of TMR Investments has sold the 368-unit Circ Tucson apartment property, about nine miles north of the Tucson, Ariz, downtown area The buyer and the sales price could not be learned immediately...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to pay $160 million, or $1,305/sf, for the former Brooks Brothers flagship store at 346 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan, along with an adjoining parcel The New York REIT is buying the 122,600-square-foot property...
Washington Business Journal Prime Finance Partners has teamed with MRP Realty to buy the four-building Bethesda Crescent office complex in Bethesda, Md, for $28 million, or $9364/sf, at a recent foreclosure auction Prime acquired a defaulted $76...
Commercial Observer Blackstone has made a preferred equity investment in Herald Towers, the apartment and retail property at 50 West 34th St in the Herald Square section of Manhattan The property, with 691 apartments and 102,000 square feet of...
Orlando Business Journal A Goldman Sachs affiliate has bought the Addison Square Apartments, a 270-unit complex in Melbourne, Fla, for $94 million, or $348,148/unit The New York investment banking giant purchased the property from PAC Land...
Atlanta Business Chronicle OA Development has paid $504 million, or $19843/sf, for 100 City View, a nearly 254,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta The local real estate company purchased the 11-story building from Granite Properties of...
South Florida Business Journal FCP has bought the 427-unit District West Gables apartment complex in West Miami for $111 million, or $259,953/unit The Chevy Chase, Md, REIT bought the two-building property from Waterton Associates of Chicago in a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Norges Bank Investment Management has agreed to buy the 103 million-square-foot office building at 1177 Ave of the Americas in midtown Manhattan Norges, which manages Norway’s...
Multi-Housing News Spokane Indian Housing Authority has paid $23 million, or $212,962/unit, for the 108-unit Swiss Gables Apartments in Kent, Wash, about 18 miles south of Seattle The Wellpinit, Wash, housing agency purchased the property from an...