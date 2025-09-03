Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Aya Acquisitions has paid $547 million, or $331,515/room, for the 165-room Cassa Hotel in midtown Manhattan The property, at 66-70 West 45th St, was previously owned by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which filed for bankruptcy...
Charlotte Business Journal InvenTrust Properties has bought 182,000 square feet of retail space at the Rea Farms master-planned development in Charlotte, NC, for $43956/sf The Downers Grove, Ill, REIT purchased the space from Barings, a Charlotte...
ConnectCRE Westwood Financial has bought the Shops at Stone Creek, an 80,599-square-foot retail property in Rockwall, Texas The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the shopping center in a deal brokered by JLL The seller and purchase price were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Harvest Properties and Stockbridge has acquired the 379,615-square-foot Clearview Business Park in San Mateo, Calif The purchase price could not be learned immediately, but the office complex...
Tampa Bay Business Journal AdventHealth has bought the 105,980-square-foot medical office building at 3500 East Fletcher Ave in Tampa, Fla, for $159 million, or $15003/sf The Altamonte Springs, Fla, health system purchased the property from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Stonemont Financial Group has paid $23 million, or $38333/sf, for the 60,000-square-foot Northside Medical Cumberland property in Smyrna, Ga The Atlanta real estate investment and development company purchased the medical...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fidelity Investments has paid $378 million, or $517,808/unit, for the 73-unit apartment property at 3200 Washington St in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston The local investment manager acquired the...
A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and LaTerra Development has paid $27 million, or $34,438/unit, for the 784-unit EZ Access Self-Storage property in the northern Los Angeles suburb of Newhall, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and...
The Real Deal Savanna has paid $50 million, or $10526/sf, for the leasehold interest in the 475,000-square-foot office building at 444 Madison Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York investment manager bought the property from Westbrook Partners in a...
Washington Business Journal T2 Hospitality has paid $12799 million, or $281,916/room, for the 454-room Washington Marriott at Metro Center hotel in Washington, DC The Newport Beach, Calif, investor, formerly Tarsadia Hotels, acquired the property...