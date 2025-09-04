Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of 2,463 lenders originated 38,624 loans with a balance of $2887 billion against apartment properties last year, according to a survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association That's up from the $2462 billion of loans that 2,520 lenders...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Societe Generale and 3650 Capital have provided $100 million of mortgage financing against the 537-unit Dunbar Apartments in the Harlem section of Manhattan The loan, with a five-year term during which it...
REBusiness Online A venture of MetLife Investment Management and MDM Group has lined up $793 million of financing against the JW Marriott Marquis Miami hotel in downtown Miami A venture of Madison Realty Capital and Newbond Holdings provided the...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Burton Property Group and Peaceable Street Capital has lined up $1133 million of financing against a portfolio of three shopping centers totaling 785,598 square feet in Alabama The financing was arranged by...
New York Life has provided $38 million of financing against the 236-unit Bowers Residences apartment property in Salt Lake City Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the property’s developer and owner, Dakota Pacific Real Estate...
REBusiness Online BridgeInvest has lent $405 million against Ravella at Sienna, a 292-unit apartment complex in Missouri City, Texas Way Capital arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, a venture of Orion RE Holdings and Sabal Investment...
A total of $258 billion of CMBS loans that have passed their anticipated repayment dates remain outstanding Those loans technically haven't matured But they were written with the assumption that they would have paid off on their...
Affinius Capital LLC and 3650 Capital have provided a total of $156 million of financing against three self-storage properties with 7,230 units in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens, NY, owned by Prime Group Holdings Affinius provided $120 million of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture consisting of MSD Partners and a handful of unidentified life insurers has provided $205 million of financing for the construction of the 728-unit Palm Aire apartment complex in North Miami Beach, Fla PPG...
Gaia Real Estate has negotiated a one-year term extension, through next August, for the $48 million loan against its 117-unit 55 Hope St apartment building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The loan is held by Raymond James Bank, which...