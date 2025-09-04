Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lacey Marketplace, a 125,204-square-foot retail center in the Olympia, Wash, suburb of Lacey, Wash, has sold in two separate transactions A group of investors that include Michael Hess and Dale Pinney sold portions of the fully occupied property to...
Citybiz FirstLight Investments has bought Stephenson Center, a 102,141-square-foot flex office property in Columbia, SC The Greenville, SC, company purchased the three-building complex from RealOp Investments, also of Greenville, in a deal brokered...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust Inc has filed plans to build a 475-unit apartment property at 480-484 Eighth Ave, at the corner of 34th Street in Manhattan The New York REIT would invest about $350 million on the project and...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of GoldOller and Chase Chavin has paid $233 million, or $105,909/unit, for the 220-unit Central Park Apartments in Park Forest, Ill GoldOller, of Philadelphia, and Chavin, co-founder of Intersection Realty...
HotelManagementcom Sun Capital Hotels has bought the 126-room Hyatt Place Albuquerque/Uptown hotel in Albuquerque, NM Hunter Hotel Advisors brokered the deal The six-story property, at 6901 Arvada Ave NE, was built in 1997 and renovated in 2008 It...
REBusiness Online NewcrestImage has bought the NYLO Dallas Plano hotel, with 176 loft-style rooms in suburban Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The five-story boutique property, at 8201 Preston Road in Plano, Texas, was built...
ConnectCRE Cortland has bought the 444-unit Wynnewood at Wortham apartment complex in Houston The Atlanta company has rebranded the property as Cortland Wortham The seller and purchase price were not disclosed, but the property was appraised this...
Bisnow Aden Capital Management has paid $24 million, or $24490/sf, for the 98,000-square-foot office property at 95 Berkeley St in Boston’s South End area The New York investment manager bought the property from CIM Group of Los Angeles, which...
Commercial Observer Aya Acquisitions has paid $547 million, or $331,515/room, for the 165-room Cassa Hotel in midtown Manhattan The property, at 66-70 West 45th St, was previously owned by Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which filed for bankruptcy...
Charlotte Business Journal InvenTrust Properties has bought 182,000 square feet of retail space at the Rea Farms master-planned development in Charlotte, NC, for $43956/sf The Downers Grove, Ill, REIT purchased the space from Barings, a Charlotte...