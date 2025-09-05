Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Independently operated apartment properties received 832% of rent payments on time in August, up 34 basis points from July but down from 854% a year ago, according to Chandan Economics Despite the...
ConnectCRE Westwood Financial has bought the Shops at Stone Creek, an 80,599-square-foot retail property in Rockwall, Texas The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the shopping center in a deal brokered by JLL The seller and purchase price were...
Commercial Observer The City University of New York has signed a 35-year lease for the entire 191,701-square-foot Bronx General Post Office building at 558 Grand Concourse in the Bronx, NY The property is owned by Madd Equities of Floral Park, NY,...
The vacancy rate for data centers in North America was 16% at the end of June, according to CBRE That's a record low, topping the previous record of 28% set last...
Dallas Business Journal HFI Capital Management has purchased a stake in Thirteen Thirty Three, a 126,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The local company purchased the stake from Quadrant Investment Partners, also of Dallas The sales price...
Dallas Business Journal Hillwood has filed plans to build two industrial buildings totaling more than 11 million square feet in Fort Worth, Texas The buildings will be constructed within the Dallas company’s 27,000-acre AllianceTexas...
Houston Business Journal Ayrshire Corp has paid $27 million, or $111,570/room, for the Hilton Houston NASA Clear Lake hotel in Houston The local company purchased the 242-room property from Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, a Dallas REIT The new owner...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Prominent Property Group, Savannah Developers, and Power Infrastructure Partners has proposed building an $850 million data center in Jarrell, Texas The project is being planned for a 151-acre development site at...
Hearn Industrial Services has agreed to lease 197,587 square feet of industrial space at 1200 West 145th St in East Chicago The logistics company is taking the space from its landlord, Missner Group of Des Plaines, Ill The 249,600-sf building, which...