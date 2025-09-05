Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business General Investment & Development, or GID, is offering for sale Flair Tower, a 197-unit apartment building in Chicago’s River North neighborhood The Boston investment firm hired CBRE to market the property, at...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has acquired LakeHaus, a 200-unit apartment property in Minneapolis The purchase price was not immediately known However, the property was appraised last year at a value of $599 million,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture led by real estate investor Randy Rissman is offering for sale the 214,768-square-foot office property at 600 West Fulton St in Chicago The Rissman-led venture has hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the...
Hearn Industrial Services has agreed to lease 197,587 square feet of industrial space at 1200 West 145th St in East Chicago The logistics company is taking the space from its landlord, Missner Group of Des Plaines, Ill The 249,600-sf building, which...
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc, which was formed 12 years ago through the spin-off of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc’s high-end hotels, has put itself on the sales block The REIT said a special committee of directors that it formed, with the...
REBusiness Online Prologis has broken ground on an expansion of its 617,760-square-foot industrial property at 3001 Afton Drive in Batavia, Ohio, which is 29 miles east of Cincinnati The San Francisco REIT is adding 112,320 sf to the property, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Peachtree Center office and retail complex in downtown Atlanta has been brought to the sales market through JLL Capital Markets The 248 million-square-foot property, which can be acquired as a whole or...
The Real Deal Dry Creek Capital has paid $263 million for the $473 million of debt against O’Hare International Center, a 530,000-square-foot office property in Rosemont, Ill, a northwestern suburb of Chicago The Denver company is now in...
Finance & Commerce An affiliate of Broadstone Net Lease Inc has paid $538 million, or $8970/sf, for the 599,778-square-foot industrial property at 701 Industrial Blvd NE in Minneapolis The Victor, NY, company acquired the building from an...