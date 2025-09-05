Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of $258 billion of CMBS loans that have passed their anticipated repayment dates remain outstanding Those loans technically haven't matured But they were written with the assumption that they would have paid off on their...
Affinius Capital LLC and 3650 Capital have provided a total of $156 million of financing against three self-storage properties with 7,230 units in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens, NY, owned by Prime Group Holdings Affinius provided $120 million of...
Charlotte Business Journal InvenTrust Properties has bought 182,000 square feet of retail space at the Rea Farms master-planned development in Charlotte, NC, for $43956/sf The Downers Grove, Ill, REIT purchased the space from Barings, a Charlotte...
Gaia Real Estate has negotiated a one-year term extension, through next August, for the $48 million loan against its 117-unit 55 Hope St apartment building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The loan is held by Raymond James Bank, which...
Walker & Dunlop has provided $2548 million of Fannie Mae financing against the River Birch Apartments in the Grand Rapids, Mich, suburb of Caledonia, Mich The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for the first five years, then amortizes...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial mortgage holdings of life insurance companies generated a total return of 19% in the second quarter, according to the LifeComps Total Return Index compiled by Trepp Inc While that’s...
Tampa Bay Business Journal AdventHealth has bought the 105,980-square-foot medical office building at 3500 East Fletcher Ave in Tampa, Fla, for $159 million, or $15003/sf The Altamonte Springs, Fla, health system purchased the property from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Stonemont Financial Group has paid $23 million, or $38333/sf, for the 60,000-square-foot Northside Medical Cumberland property in Smyrna, Ga The Atlanta real estate investment and development company purchased the medical...
South Florida Business Journal Bravo Property Trust has provided $170 million of construction financing for Cove Miami, a 134-unit condominium project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood A venture of SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group is...