A total of $258 billion of CMBS loans that have passed their anticipated repayment dates remain outstanding Those loans technically haven't matured But they were written with the assumption that they would have paid off on their...
Affinius Capital LLC and 3650 Capital have provided a total of $156 million of financing against three self-storage properties with 7,230 units in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens, NY, owned by Prime Group Holdings Affinius provided $120 million of...
South Florida Business Journal A venture consisting of MSD Partners and a handful of unidentified life insurers has provided $205 million of financing for the construction of the 728-unit Palm Aire apartment complex in North Miami Beach, Fla PPG...
Gaia Real Estate has negotiated a one-year term extension, through next August, for the $48 million loan against its 117-unit 55 Hope St apartment building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The loan is held by Raymond James Bank, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial mortgage holdings of life insurance companies generated a total return of 19% in the second quarter, according to the LifeComps Total Return Index compiled by Trepp Inc While that’s...
South Florida Business Journal Bravo Property Trust has provided $170 million of construction financing for Cove Miami, a 134-unit condominium project in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood A venture of SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group is...
Affinius Capital has provided $1324 million of financing against the 814,567-square-foot Lower Bucks Logistics Hub in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa The two-building industrial property, at 1600 and 1620 East Old Lincoln Highway, with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MF1 Capital has provided $116 million of financing against three apartment properties with 441 units in the Phoenix area The two-year loan, which can be extended by up to three additional one-year terms,...
Commercial Property Executive Cadence Bank has provided $674 million of financing against the 855,000-square-foot industrial property at 4900 West Elkhorn Blvd in Sacramento, Calif The loan allows the owner of the property, Affinius Capital of New...