Tampa Bay Business Journal Tabani Group has bought the Courtyard at Countryside shopping center in Clearwater, Fla, for $2825 million, or $21371/sf The Dallas company purchased the 132,191-square-foot retail property from North American Development...
Orlando Business Journal RMR Residential has paid $62 million, or $225,455/unit, for the Atrium at Oviedo Park apartment complex in Oviedo, Fla The company, an affiliate of The RMR Group of Newton, Mass, purchased the property from CGI+ Real Estate...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Citivest Commercial has paid $2525 million, or $13313/sf, for the 189,670-square-foot Bear Creek Plaza shopping center in the southwest Oregon city of Medford The Newport Beach, Calif, real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report HSL Properties has paid $2445 million, or $119,852/unit, for the 204-unit Vintage apartment property in Tucson, Ariz The local company purchased the property, at 8225 East Speedway Blvd, from Phoenix...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report BKM Capital Partners has paid $16785 million, or $18873/sf, for a portfolio of eight industrial properties totaling 889,352 square feet in the Phoenix and Tempe, Ariz, areas The Newport Beach, Calif,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Rockhill Management and Rockpoint has paid $9555 million, or $319,565/room, for the Westin Tampa Waterside, a 299-room hotel in downtown Tampa, Fla Rockhill, of Boston, and Rockpoint, of Dallas, purchased the...
Correction: The price paid was understated in a previous version of this story South Florida Business Journal A fund affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate has paid just less than $300 million for the EAST Miami hotel in Miami’s Financial...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Stockbridge Capital Group has bought Uptown Boca, a grocery-anchored lifestyle center in Boca Raton, Fla, for $11843 million, or $78643/sf The San Francisco company purchased the 150,591-square-foot...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Scannell Properties has sold three industrial buildings totaling 428,016 square feet within the NorthPark Business Center in Brooklyn Park, Minn, for $635 million, or $14836/sf The buyer was not immediately known...
Waterton has paid $895 million, or $340,304/unit, for the 263-unit Mason apartment property in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood The local investment manager acquired the property from its developer, Marquette Cos The purchase price was...