Log In or Subscribe to read more
Standard Insurance Co has provided $145 million of mortgage financing against a 123,351-square-foot office building within the Brier Creek Corporate Center in Raleigh, NC, allowing the building's owner to pay off a CMBS loan that matured last year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Tarsadia Capital, which holds a 34% stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, is urging the Aliso Viejo, Calif, REIT to put its properties on the sale market or pursue a sale of the company in its entirety In...
South Florida Business Journal JVP Management has provided $625 million of construction financing for Berkeley Palm Beach, a 193-unit luxury condominium project that’s under construction in West Palm Beach, Fla A venture that includes...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Steerpoint Capital has paid $715 million, or $9835/sf, for 727,000 square feet of the 11 million-sf Shoppes at Carlsbad shopping mall in the San Diego suburb of Carlsbad, Calif The Los Angeles investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $5012 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 240-unit River House Apartment Homes in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Ana, Calif The 10-year loan, which amortizes on a 35-year...
Commercial Observer Barings has provided $230 million of mortgage financing against a pair of office/retail buildings with 251,000 square feet in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The buildings, at 520 and 524 Broadway, are owned by Northwoods...
Accesso Partners has exercised an option it previously negotiated to extend the term of the $14387 million loan against the two-building IDS Center in downtown Minneapolis to next June The Hallandale Beach, Fla, company had negotiated a term...
Construction starts for multifamily properties nationally numbered only 35,000 units in the second quarter, the lowest number since 2011, according to Marcus & Millichap's Institutional Property Advisors unit...
Commercial Observer Lorimer Capital has provided $51 million of financing for the development of a 126,500-square-foot retail property at 29 Wythe Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The property is being developed by Double U...