Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tricon Residential has paid $4415 million for two single-family rental properties with 91 units in Chandler, Ariz, and Mesa, Ariz The Toronto company paid $23 million, or $534,883/unit, for Bower Hudson Crossing, with 43 units at 1373 East Mulberry...
Business Observer CORE Investment Management has paid $394 million, or $15154/sf, for Cortez Plaza, a 260,000-square-foot shopping center in Bradenton, Fla The Miami company purchased the retail property from an affiliate of Hackney Real Estate...
REBusiness Online Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has lined up a $2181 million loan to refinance the 673-room Renaissance Hotel in Nashville, Tenn The debt is being used to retire $2672 million of financing that was securitized through BAMLL...
Charlotte Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners has bought Lakemont East, a 201,788-square-foot industrial building in Fort Mill, SC, for $252 million, or $12488/sf The Dallas company purchased the vacant property from Hartz Mountain...
Kilroy Realty Corp was the buyer of the 290,000-square-foot Maple Plaza office property in Beverly Hills, Calif As reported, the property was purchased for $205 million, or $70690/sf, from Tishman Speyer of New York, which bought it in 2005 for...
Kennedy Wilson has agreed to buy Toll Brothers’ Apartment Living platform, through which the homebuilder developed apartment and student-housing properties, for $347 million The sale by Toll Brothers allows the Fort Washington, Pa, company to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Neiders Co has paid $3606 million, or $152,796/unit, for U@19th, a 236-unit apartment property in Phoenix Walker & Dunlop provided a $249 million Fannie Mae loan to facilitate the deal that was brokered...
Local apartment owner Isaac Schwartz has paid $543 million for the development site at 970 Franklin Ave in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, NY He purchased the property from Continuum Co, which acquired it in 2017 for $33 million JLL Capital...
The Greenville Sun An affiliate of Hackney Real Estate Partners has paid $26 million, or $116/sf, for the 224,139-square-foot Greeneville Commons shopping center in Greenville, Tenn The Richmond, Va, company bought the retail property from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sobrato Organization has paid $329 million, or $421,794/unit, for the 78-unit Park Metro Apartments in the Seattle suburb of Bellevue, Wash The Mountain View, Calif, investment firm purchased the property...