The $12046 million CMBS loan against the Yorktown Center retail property in Lombard, Ill, a Chicago suburb, has been extended again The loan originally matured in 2017 but was extended for a couple of years...
REBusiness Online Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc has lined up a $2181 million loan to refinance the 673-room Renaissance Hotel in Nashville, Tenn The debt is being used to retire $2672 million of financing that was securitized through BAMLL...
CMBS special servicers resolved loans last month at a far quicker pace than the volume of new loan transfers They resolved $447 billion of loans, while $237 billion of loans were newly transferred It marked only the second month in 14 that special...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A substantial decline in occupancy and cash flow in recent years at 32 Ave of the Americas in lower Manhattan has made it unlikely that the 11 million-square-foot office building’s $425 million of...
Beacon Capital Partners is negotiating terms of a possible discounted payoff of the $370 million CMBS loan against the 119 million-square-foot AMA Plaza in Chicago That would be a turn of events as the loan was slated for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Factory, a former Macy’s furniture warehouse in Queens, NY, that five years ago was redeveloped into creative office space, has continued to face declining occupancy and cash flow This year...
The CMBS trusts that held parts of a $23313 million loan against a portfolio of seven office buildings with 108 million square feet in Seattle have taken over the properties through foreclosure...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The San Francisco Centre retail and office property in the city’s downtown area has had its appraised value lowered again, this time to $195 million—65% lower than the $558 million of mortgage debt...
Pembroke Lakes Mall in the south Florida city of Pembroke Pines has been reappraised at a value of $127 million, less than half the $260 million balance of the mortgage against it The 33-year-old shopping center, with 11 million square feet, is...