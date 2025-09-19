Log In or Subscribe to read more
A relative lack of very big-ticket deals led to a 26% decline in transaction volume in the sale-leaseback sector during the second quarter SLB Capital Advisors recorded 156 deals totaling $28 billion during the...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Missio Capital and Bow River Capital has bought Veranda, a 362-unit apartment complex in Austin, Texas Missio, of Austin, and Bow River, of Denver, purchased the garden-style property from its developer,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Principal Asset Management has paid $9485 million, or $449,526/unit, for 8th + Republican, a 211-unit apartment property in Seattle The Des Moines, Iowa, investment manager purchased the property, at 430...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MG Properties has paid $64 million, or $237,037/unit, for the 270-unit Pearl at St Rose apartment property in Las Vegas The San Diego investment manager acquired the property from CONAM Group, also of San...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $190 million, or $19289/sf, for the 985,000-square-foot West Raleigh Distribution Center in the Raleigh, NC, suburb of Apex, NC The Chicago REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, purchased the...
REBusiness Online IDI Logistics has paid $20 million, or $19648/sf, for the 101,794-square-foot industrial building at 3302 West Washington St in Phoenix The Atlanta company purchased the property from Atlas Capital Partners in a deal brokered by...
Multi-Housing News Rubicon Point Partners has paid $1193 million, or $587,684/unit, for Madelon, a 203-unit apartment property in San Francisco The local investment firm purchased the property, at 2823 18th St, through its Rubicon Point Fund II from...
Tricon Residential has paid $4415 million for two single-family rental properties with 91 units in Chandler, Ariz, and Mesa, Ariz The Toronto company paid $23 million, or $534,883/unit, for Bower Hudson Crossing, with 43 units at 1373 East Mulberry...
Business Observer CORE Investment Management has paid $394 million, or $15154/sf, for Cortez Plaza, a 260,000-square-foot shopping center in Bradenton, Fla The Miami company purchased the retail property from an affiliate of Hackney Real Estate...