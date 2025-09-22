Log In or Subscribe to read more
Yield Pro Midtown Capital Partners has lined up $57 million of bridge financing against Astor Sound at Lake Worth, a 230-unit apartment project that’s currently under construction in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Berkadia arranged the two-year loan,...
USBank has provided $27 million of financing for the construction of the 52,200-square-foot Whitney Ranch retail center in Rocklin, Calif The property is being developed at the southwest corner of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, about...
Shopping Center Business An undisclosed life insurance company has provided a $36 million loan against the 260,877-square-foot Crossroads at Terrell power center in Terrell, Texas, about 30 miles east of downtown Dallas BWE arranged the fixed-rate...
Northmarq has originated a $5372 million Fannie Mae loan against the 260-unit Fairmont at Willow Creek apartment property in the Sacramento, Calif, suburb of Folsom, Calif The five-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term It...
Greystone has provided $2632 million of Freddie Mac financing and arranged a $496 million preferred equity investment to fund Bayshore Properties’ $36 million, or $96,257/unit, purchase of the 374-unit Tiberon Trails apartment property in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS loan against the Augusta Mall in eastern Georgia, which late last year was granted a term extension taking its maturity through last month, wasn’t paid off, resulting in its transfer to...
Axonic Capital has formed a partnership with Affinius Capital through which it will fund construction loans against a broad range of middle-market properties throughout the country Axonic, a New York investment manager with $67 billion of assets...
New York Life Insurance Co has provided $130 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 21 properties, mostly industrial, in southern California owned by Sukut Real Properties The five-year loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, allowed...
Commercial Observer A lender group led by Apollo Global Management and Pearlmark has provided $103 million of financing to fund the second phase of the conversion of the former DuPont headquarters in downtown Wilmington, Del, into apartments The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Columbia Sussex Corp has paid $113 million, or $305,405/unit, for the 370-room Westin Westminster hotel in the Denver suburb of Westminster, Colo The Crestview Hills, Ky, hotel owner bought the property, at...