Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ares Management has paid $56 million, or $24245/sf, for the 230,976-square-foot industrial building at 3425 Meridian Parkway in Weston, Fla The Los Angeles asset management firm acquired the warehouse...
Multi-Housing News Western Alliance Bank has provided $387 million of financing against Clear Lake Reserve, a 199-unit townhome community in Pooler, Ga The floating-rate loan, which has a three-year term, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets A...
Gerrity Group has paid $455 million, or $35820/sf, for Conejo Valley Plaza, a 127,032-square-foot shopping center in Thousand Oaks, Calif The Solana Beach, Calif, investor acquired the property, at 1388 to 1516 North Moorpark Road, from an affiliate...
Accordia Real Estate has bought Remount I & II, a two-building office and industrial park totaling 305,114 square feet in North Charleston, SC, for $48 million, or $15732/sf The Fairfield, NJ, company purchased the property from a venture of...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Mortenson Properties and Hyde Development has paid $482 million, or $18085/sf, for Potomac Park, a two-building industrial property totaling 266,522 square feet in Englewood, Colo Mortenson and Hyde, both of...
A venture of Legacy Partners and PGIM Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $287,500/unit, for University Village, a 320-unit apartment complex in the eastern Los Angeles suburb of Azusa, Calif Legacy, of Foster City, Calif, and PGIM, of Newark, NJ,...
Yield Pro Midtown Capital Partners has lined up $57 million of bridge financing against Astor Sound at Lake Worth, a 230-unit apartment project that’s currently under construction in Lake Worth Beach, Fla Berkadia arranged the two-year loan,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Columbia Sussex has paid $485 million, or $160,596/room, for the 302-room Inverness Denver Hilton hotel in Englewood, Colo, about 16 miles south of Denver The Crestview Hills, Ky, hotel investor bought the...
A venture led by GFO Investments and InSite Group has paid $73 million for the Galleria Fort Lauderdale shopping mall in south Florida The venture bought the 71-year-old property from the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System It's...