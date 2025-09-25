Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal JBL Asset Management has paid $25 million, or $32208/sf, for Palm Square, a 77,621-square-foot shopping center in Pembroke Pines, Fla The Hollywood, Fla, company purchased the retail property from Galium Capital of...
South Florida Business Journal A Puerto Rico-based company managed Mohsin Ilyas and Ahmad Abdelaziz has bought Remi on the River, a 342-unit apartment complex in Miami for $10835 million, or $316,813/unit A venture of Mast Capital of Miami and AEW...
The Real Deal Future Foam has paid $145 million, or $69048/sf, for the 210,000-square-foot industrial property at 1050 South State College Blvd in Fullerton, Calif The foam maker acquired the building from Principal Financial Group, a Des Moines,...
Puget Sound Business Journal Blackstone has paid $75 million, or $128,205/unit, for two apartment properties with 585 units in SeaTac, Wash, about 11 miles south of Seattle The investment giant acquired the properties from their developer, Inland...
Ikea has paid $213 million, or $13,312/sf, for the 16,000-square-foot retail property at 529 Broadway in the SoHo area of Manhattan The Swedish furniture company acquired the property from a venture of Wharton Properties, Aurora Capital Associates,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hamilton Zanze has paid $122 million for two apartment properties with 776 units in Reno, Nev The San Francisco investment manager acquired both properties through its HZ Capital Partners Fund I, which it...
Site Centers Corp has struck a deal to sell three of its shopping centers in New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to Haverford Retail Partners for $126 million The properties are well leased and generate an annualized $1095 million of base rent,...
Houston Business Journal Brennan Investment Group has teamed with PCCP to buy the former Dril-Quip headquarters complex in Houston for $95 million, or $7308/sf Brennan, of Rosemont, Ill, and PCCP, of Los Angeles, purchased the 13 million-square-foot...
Briar Capital Management has paid $102 million, or $227,678/unit, for the 448-unit Latitudes Apartments in Virginia Beach, Va The New York investment manager bought the property from Heritage Capital Group of Jacksonville, Fla, which purchased it...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bison Partners has paid $3827 million, or $27422/sf, for the 139,559-square-foot Bernal Plaza retail property in San Jose, Calif The Manhattan Beach, Calif, investor acquired the property from...