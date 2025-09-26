Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal American Commercial Realty Corp has bought the 77,852-square-foot King’s Point Shopping Center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $183 million, or $23506/sf The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, company purchased the retail and...
Triangle Business Journal JLL Income Property Trust has paid $190 million, or $19289/sf, for five buildings within the Apex Gateway industrial development that’s currently under construction in Apex, NC The Chicago REIT purchased the property...
The Promote The 601W Cos has agreed to pay $165 million for the 205 East 42nd St office building in midtown Manhattan The New York investor is buying the 98-year-old building, a block from Grand Central Terminal, from the Durst Organization, also of...
Rentvcom Rockefeller Group has sold the 104,440-square-foot Cheyenne Industrial Park in North Las Vegas for $235 million, or $22501/sf The buyer, which was represented by JLL, could not yet be identified The property, at 3130 North Lamb Blvd, was...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Ares Management has paid $80 million, or $100/sf, for the 800,000-square-foot warehouse building at 1000 Commerce Center Drive in Elkton, Md The Los Angeles company purchased industrial property from a venture...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ares Management has paid $56 million, or $24245/sf, for the 230,976-square-foot industrial building at 3425 Meridian Parkway in Weston, Fla The Los Angeles asset management firm acquired the warehouse...
Gerrity Group has paid $455 million, or $35820/sf, for Conejo Valley Plaza, a 127,032-square-foot shopping center in Thousand Oaks, Calif The Solana Beach, Calif, investor acquired the property, at 1388 to 1516 North Moorpark Road, from an affiliate...
Denver Business Journal A venture of Mortenson Properties and Hyde Development has paid $482 million, or $18085/sf, for Potomac Park, a two-building industrial property totaling 266,522 square feet in Englewood, Colo Mortenson and Hyde, both of...
A venture of Legacy Partners and PGIM Real Estate has paid $92 million, or $287,500/unit, for University Village, a 320-unit apartment complex in the eastern Los Angeles suburb of Azusa, Calif Legacy, of Foster City, Calif, and PGIM, of Newark, NJ,...