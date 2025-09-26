Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Wells Fargo Bank and JPMorgan Chase Bank have provided $475 million of mortgage financing against a pair of office/lab buildings in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh owned by a Ventas Inc venture The five-year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $1024 million of construction financing for the 612,240-square-foot first phase of the Otay Business Park, a 178 million-sf industrial property in San Diego...
South Florida Business Journal American Commercial Realty Corp has bought the 77,852-square-foot King’s Point Shopping Center in Delray Beach, Fla, for $183 million, or $23506/sf The Palm Beach Gardens, Fla, company purchased the retail and...
Triangle Business Journal JLL Income Property Trust has paid $190 million, or $19289/sf, for five buildings within the Apex Gateway industrial development that’s currently under construction in Apex, NC The Chicago REIT purchased the property...
The Promote The 601W Cos has agreed to pay $165 million for the 205 East 42nd St office building in midtown Manhattan The New York investor is buying the 98-year-old building, a block from Grand Central Terminal, from the Durst Organization, also of...
Rentvcom Rockefeller Group has sold the 104,440-square-foot Cheyenne Industrial Park in North Las Vegas for $235 million, or $22501/sf The buyer, which was represented by JLL, could not yet be identified The property, at 3130 North Lamb Blvd, was...
CityBizcom Starwood Capital has provided $64 million of financing against Home at Ashcroft, a 178-unit apartment property in Oswego, Ill, a Chicago suburb The mortgage allows the property’s owner, Lynd Development Group of Shavano Park, Texas,...
Dallas Business Journal An affiliate of Ares Management has paid $80 million, or $100/sf, for the 800,000-square-foot warehouse building at 1000 Commerce Center Drive in Elkton, Md The Los Angeles company purchased industrial property from a venture...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ares Management has paid $56 million, or $24245/sf, for the 230,976-square-foot industrial building at 3425 Meridian Parkway in Weston, Fla The Los Angeles asset management firm acquired the warehouse...
Multi-Housing News Western Alliance Bank has provided $387 million of financing against Clear Lake Reserve, a 199-unit townhome community in Pooler, Ga The floating-rate loan, which has a three-year term, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets A...