Commercial Observer BlackRock has expanded its office footprint at 50 Hudson Yards in Manhattan by 193,573 square feet, bringing its total to 124 million sf The investment giant did so by subleasing the space from Meta, which leases 12 million sf at...
The Real Deal Eldridge Real Estate Credit, which owns insurers Security Benefit and Everly Life, has provided $155 million of financing for the development of an 83-unit residential condominium property at 550 West 21st St in the Chelsea section of...
South Florida Business Journal ADP has signed a lease for 78,315 square feet of office space at 703 Waterford Way in Miami The Roseland, NJ, company, which provides human resources and payroll services, currently houses its Miami operations at 10200...
San Antonio Business Journal AT&T has agreed to lease more than 100,000 square feet of office space at 1010 North St Mary’s St in San Antonio The telecom giant will relocate to the property after it vacates about 400,000 sf at the...
The Real Deal Brookfield has provided $300 million of financing to fund the conversion of the 400,000-square-foot office property at 6 East 43rd St in midtown Manhattan into 441 apartment units The 57-year-old building is owned by Vanbarton Group of...
South Florida Business Journal Gap Forwarding Inc has agreed to pre-lease 108,000 square feet of industrial space in Hialeah, Fla The Miami logistics management company will occupy about half of Building 36 within the Countyline Corporate Park The...
The Promote The 601W Cos has agreed to pay $165 million for the 205 East 42nd St office building in midtown Manhattan The New York investor is buying the 98-year-old building, a block from Grand Central Terminal, from the Durst Organization, also of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office space available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district totaled 514 million square feet through September, down 550,000 sf since June and 14 million sf year over year, according to...