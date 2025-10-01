Log In or Subscribe to read more
The national vacancy rate for medical office properties was 58% as of June, according to Transwestern That compares with the 145% vacancy rate for traditional offices Medical offices also enjoy more rapid revenue growth and fewer loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Newmark has provided $4711 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate TruAmerica Multifamily’s $673 million, or $261,867/unit, purchase of the 257-unit Park Tower Apartments & Townhomes in...
First Financial Bank and Associated Bank have provided $48 million of financing for the construction of a 273-unit apartment property within the Cityview Station mixed-use development in the Cincinnati suburb of Ludlow, Ky Northmarq arranged the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture between Feil Organization and BLDG Management that owns the 103 million-square-foot Queens Atrium office property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, has negotiated a two-year term...
S3 Capital has provided $255 million of financing to fund the first phase of a 1,200-unit apartment property at 615 River Road in Edgewater, NJ The loan was arranged by Galaxy Capital Phase one calls for a 25-story building with 381 units,...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Material Capital Partners and Bluerock has broken ground on Harmony at Clear Creek, a 188-unit apartment property in Shawnee, Kan Material, of Charleston, SC, and Bluerock, of New York, are building the property at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The PGIM Real Estate venture that owns the 11 million-square-foot 11 Times Square office building in midtown Manhattan has turned to the CMBS market to refinance the property’s $507 million mortgage...
Commercial Observer Richemont has expanded its footprint at the 645 Fifth Ave office building in midtown Manhattan, to 138,485 square feet from 126,386 sf The Swiss luxury goods company first moved into the 525,372-sf property in 2001, then leasing...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Penler has bought Trace Midtown, a 290-unit apartment complex in Atlanta’s Midtown area for $943 million, or $325,172/unit The local multifamily investor bought the property from JLB Partners of Dallas, which had...
Commercial Observer Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital Special Situations have provided a $216 million loan against the 774-room Westin New York Grand Central hotel in Midtown Manhattan The loan, arranged by JLL, allowed the property’s...