Commercial Observer Richemont has expanded its footprint at the 645 Fifth Ave office building in midtown Manhattan, to 138,485 square feet from 126,386 sf The Swiss luxury goods company first moved into the 525,372-sf property in 2001, then leasing...
South Florida Business Journal ADP has signed a lease for 78,315 square feet of office space at 703 Waterford Way in Miami The Roseland, NJ, company, which provides human resources and payroll services, currently houses its Miami operations at 10200...
San Antonio Business Journal AT&T has agreed to lease more than 100,000 square feet of office space at 1010 North St Mary’s St in San Antonio The telecom giant will relocate to the property after it vacates about 400,000 sf at the...
Commercial Observer Guggenheim Partners has expanded its footprint to 360,000 square feet at the 849,372-sf 330 Madison Ave office building in midtown Manhattan The financial services company, which has been a tenant since 2013, previously occupied...
South Florida Business Journal Gap Forwarding Inc has agreed to pre-lease 108,000 square feet of industrial space in Hialeah, Fla The Miami logistics management company will occupy about half of Building 36 within the Countyline Corporate Park The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office space available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district totaled 514 million square feet through September, down 550,000 sf since June and 14 million sf year over year, according to...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Grail has agreed to lease 75,556 square feet of office space at 250 South Matilda Ave in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco The biotech company’s lease runs through 2037 The 156,960-sf...
ML Realty Partners has renewed two leases for 308,201 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas area The Chicago company renewed David Sutherland Inc’s deal for 187,013 sf at 140 Regal Row in Dallas The locally based tenant, a provider of...
Bisnow KKR & Co has signed a 15-year lease for 132,500 square feet at the 18 million-sf International Place office complex in Boston’s Financial District The investment manager will relocate from the 46,000 sf it occupies at 20 Guest St in...