A total of $3068 billion of domestic, private-label CMBS was issued during the third quarter, pushing volume for the year through September to $9085 billion At the current rate, the year could see more than $121 billion of deals, a level not seen in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report State Street Corp, the sole tenant at One Channel Center in Boston, plans to move out of the 501,650-square-foot office property by the end of the year While it’s bound by a lease that runs through...
The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days delinquent with their payments declined last month by $540 million, or 122%, to $4352 billion, according to Trepp Inc It's the third month this year that volumes declined But that's not necessarily...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The departure of anchors Best Buy and Macy’s from the Queens Place shopping center in Queens, NY, has put its $42 million CMBS loan in jeopardy The loan, which is now classified as being more than 30...
A total of $45 billion of CMBS loans against multifamily properties were classified as being delinquent last month, according to Trepp Inc That volume increases to $762 billion when you include loans that were funded through the collateralized loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 781,426-square-foot 10 South LaSalle St office property in Chicago, whose $105 million CMBS loan has been in special servicing for three years, had its appraised value slashed by 819% to $301 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $5721 million CMBS loan against the 502,217-square-foot 1515 Market St office building in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia, has been extended by another two years The loan, securitized through...
The Real Deal A venture led by GIC, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, is offering for sale the 125 million-square-foot office building at 101 California St in San Francisco GIC hired Eastdil Secured to market the property, which has an asking...
Commercial Observer FPA Multifamily has paid $73 million, or $211,594/unit, for two apartment properties with a total of 345 units in Baltimore The properties are The Lofts, with 193 units at 1901 South Charles St, and The Flats, with 152 units at 2...