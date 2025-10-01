Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The PGIM Real Estate venture that owns the 11 million-square-foot 11 Times Square office building in midtown Manhattan has turned to the CMBS market to refinance the property’s $507 million mortgage...
Commercial Observer Richemont has expanded its footprint at the 645 Fifth Ave office building in midtown Manhattan, to 138,485 square feet from 126,386 sf The Swiss luxury goods company first moved into the 525,372-sf property in 2001, then leasing...
Cincinnati Business Courier Acendion Collective has broken ground on a 273-unit apartment project in Ludlow, Ky The Erlanger, Ky, company is building the property at 205 Highway Ave, right on Kentucky’s border with Ohio and about four miles...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Penler has bought Trace Midtown, a 290-unit apartment complex in Atlanta’s Midtown area for $943 million, or $325,172/unit The local multifamily investor bought the property from JLB Partners of Dallas, which had...
Commercial Observer Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital Special Situations have provided a $216 million loan against the 774-room Westin New York Grand Central hotel in Midtown Manhattan The loan, arranged by JLL, allowed the property’s...
AZ Big Media Trammell Crow Co has broken ground on West 101 Logistics Center, a 11 million-square-foot industrial complex in Phoenix The Dallas developer is constructing the five-building property at the southeast corner of Arizona State Route 101...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mesa West Capital has provided $277 million of mortgage financing to fund Knightvest Capital’s acquisition of the 156-unit Lofts at Strickland Glen apartment property in northwest Raleigh, NC...
Commercial Observer ACORE Capital has provided $145 million of mortgage financing against the 364-unit Miroza at Ridge Hill apartment property at 601-607 Ridge Hill Blvd in Yonkers, NY The two-building property is owned by Azorim North America, an...
South Florida Business Journal A Puerto Rico-based company managed Mohsin Ilyas and Ahmad Abdelaziz has bought Remi on the River, a 342-unit apartment complex in Miami for $10835 million, or $316,813/unit A venture of Mast Capital of Miami and AEW...
The Promote The 601W Cos, which recently struck a deal to pay $165 million for the 205 East 42nd St office building in midtown Manhattan, will fund its purchase with a $100 million loan and $50 million of preferred equity The New York Investor...