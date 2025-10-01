Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of $3068 billion of domestic, private-label CMBS was issued during the third quarter, pushing volume for the year through September to $9085 billion At the current rate, the year could see more than $121 billion of deals, a level not seen in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report State Street Corp, the sole tenant at One Channel Center in Boston, plans to move out of the 501,650-square-foot office property by the end of the year While it’s bound by a lease that runs through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The departure of anchors Best Buy and Macy’s from the Queens Place shopping center in Queens, NY, has put its $42 million CMBS loan in jeopardy The loan, which is now classified as being more than 30...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hull Property Group has sewn up the purchase of another distressed shopping mall backing CMBS debt It purchased the Glenbrook Square shopping mall in Fort Wayne, Ind, and assumed its $13828 million mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The size of the commercial mortgage universe increased during the second quarter by $4706 billion, or 1%, to $488 trillion, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association The growth was driven by life...
A total of $45 billion of CMBS loans against multifamily properties were classified as being delinquent last month, according to Trepp Inc That volume increases to $762 billion when you include loans that were funded through the collateralized loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 781,426-square-foot 10 South LaSalle St office property in Chicago, whose $105 million CMBS loan has been in special servicing for three years, had its appraised value slashed by 819% to $301 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $5721 million CMBS loan against the 502,217-square-foot 1515 Market St office building in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia, has been extended by another two years The loan, securitized through...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office space available for sublease in Chicago’s central business district totaled 514 million square feet through September, down 550,000 sf since June and 14 million sf year over year, according to...