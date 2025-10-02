Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A venture of Material Capital Partners and Bluerock has broken ground on Harmony at Clear Creek, a 188-unit apartment property in Shawnee, Kan Material, of Charleston, SC, and Bluerock, of New York, are building the property at...
South Florida Business Journal Azora Capital has paid $82 million, or $301/sf, for a pair of Coconut Grove, Fla, office buildings totaling 272,417 square feet The Miami company purchased the properties from a venture of Madison Marquette of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The PGIM Real Estate venture that owns the 11 million-square-foot 11 Times Square office building in midtown Manhattan has turned to the CMBS market to refinance the property’s $507 million mortgage...
Orlando Business Journal McCraney Property Co has bought the 168,515-square-foot industrial property at 1801 Cypress Lake Drive in Orlando, Fla, for $23 million, or $13649/sf The West Palm Beach, Fla, company purchased the building from Veyer...
South Florida Business Journal River Oaks Properties bought the 5,875-square-foot retail building at 111-115 NE 40th St in Miami’s Design District for $27 million, or $4,596/sf The El Paso, Texas, company purchased the property from an...
Commercial Observer Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital Special Situations have provided a $216 million loan against the 774-room Westin New York Grand Central hotel in Midtown Manhattan The loan, arranged by JLL, allowed the property’s...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Highline Hospitality has paid $373 million, or $167,317/room, for Hilton St Petersburg Carillon Park, a 227-room hotel in St Petersburg, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, company bought the property from HHM Hotels of...
South Florida Business Journal The Land Trust Company of Florida Inc has purchased the 12,316-square-foot restaurant building at 301 NE Seventh Ave along Miami’s waterfront for $198 million, or $1,608/sf The Chicago-based affiliate of Fidelity...
South Florida Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has bought the 192,000-square-foot warehouse at 5770 Miami Lakes Drive in Miami Lakes, Fla, for $3009 million, or $15672/sf The Dallas company purchased the industrial property from an affiliate of...