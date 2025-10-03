Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Azora Capital has paid $82 million, or $301/sf, for a pair of Coconut Grove, Fla, office buildings totaling 272,417 square feet The Miami company purchased the properties from a venture of Madison Marquette of...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate has bought 2000 McKinney Ave, a 442,355-square-foot office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Fort Worth, Texas, company purchased the 21-story property from Union Investment Real Estate GmbH...
Bascom Group has sold the Square, a 112-unit apartment property in the Los Angeles suburb of Downey, Calif, for $376 million, or $335,714/unit The Irvine, Calif, investment manager sold the property, at 12535 Brookshire Ave, through Northmarq The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Jonathan Rose Cos has paid $56 million, or $373,333/unit, for the 150-unit San Juan Del Centro Apartments in Boulder, Colo, a city that’s 27 miles north of Denver The New York investment...
Orlando Business Journal McCraney Property Co has bought the 168,515-square-foot industrial property at 1801 Cypress Lake Drive in Orlando, Fla, for $23 million, or $13649/sf The West Palm Beach, Fla, company purchased the building from Veyer...
AZ Big Media Dollar Tree has paid $1471 million, or $11768/sf, for a 125 million-square-foot industrial building at the Park303 development in Glendale, Ariz, about 27 miles west of Phoenix The retailer acquired the property, at 6600 North Sarival...
South Florida Business Journal River Oaks Properties bought the 5,875-square-foot retail building at 111-115 NE 40th St in Miami’s Design District for $27 million, or $4,596/sf The El Paso, Texas, company purchased the property from an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Highline Hospitality has paid $373 million, or $167,317/room, for Hilton St Petersburg Carillon Park, a 227-room hotel in St Petersburg, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, company bought the property from HHM Hotels of...
South Florida Business Journal The Land Trust Company of Florida Inc has purchased the 12,316-square-foot restaurant building at 301 NE Seventh Ave along Miami’s waterfront for $198 million, or $1,608/sf The Chicago-based affiliate of Fidelity...