Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A venture of Material Capital Partners and Bluerock has broken ground on Harmony at Clear Creek, a 188-unit apartment property in Shawnee, Kan Material, of Charleston, SC, and Bluerock, of New York, are building the property at...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Penler has bought Trace Midtown, a 290-unit apartment complex in Atlanta’s Midtown area for $943 million, or $325,172/unit The local multifamily investor bought the property from JLB Partners of Dallas, which had...
Commercial Observer Smith Hill Capital and Bain Capital Special Situations have provided a $216 million loan against the 774-room Westin New York Grand Central hotel in Midtown Manhattan The loan, arranged by JLL, allowed the property’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mesa West Capital has provided $277 million of mortgage financing to fund Knightvest Capital’s acquisition of the 156-unit Lofts at Strickland Glen apartment property in northwest Raleigh, NC...
Commercial Observer ACORE Capital has provided $145 million of mortgage financing against the 364-unit Miroza at Ridge Hill apartment property at 601-607 Ridge Hill Blvd in Yonkers, NY The two-building property is owned by Azorim North America, an...
South Florida Business Journal A Puerto Rico-based company managed Mohsin Ilyas and Ahmad Abdelaziz has bought Remi on the River, a 342-unit apartment complex in Miami for $10835 million, or $316,813/unit A venture of Mast Capital of Miami and AEW...
The Promote The 601W Cos, which recently struck a deal to pay $165 million for the 205 East 42nd St office building in midtown Manhattan, will fund its purchase with a $100 million loan and $50 million of preferred equity The New York Investor...
The Real Deal Eldridge Real Estate Credit, which owns insurers Security Benefit and Everly Life, has provided $155 million of financing for the development of an 83-unit residential condominium property at 550 West 21st St in the Chelsea section of...
REBusiness Online Dwight Mortgage Trust has provided $35 million of financing against the 490-bed Camber Villas student-housing complex in Bryan, Texas The borrower was not identified The property consists of 22 three-story buildings at 2888 Nash...