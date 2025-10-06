Log In or Subscribe to read more
Yield Pro Archway Equities has bought Infinity on the Mark, a 373-unit apartment complex in Dallas The Beverly Hills, Calif, company purchased the property from an undisclosed California-based limited liability company in a deal brokered by Marcus...
Shopping Center Business InvenTrust Properties Corp has paid $358 million, or $34123/sf, for the 104,915-square-foot Twelve Oaks shopping center in Savannah, Ga The Downers Grove, Ill, REIT purchased the retail property from Atlantic Capital...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Tenet Healthcare Corp has bought the Victor Farris Building, a 164,082-square-foot property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $62 million, or $37786/sf The healthcare provider’s Good Samaritan Medical...
South Florida Business Journal Tishman Speyer has paid $1245 million, or $46111/sf, for the Bell at Broken Sound, a 270-unit apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The New York company bought the property from Bell Partners, a Charlotte, NC,...
The New York Post The New York State Office of General Services has expanded its footprint at the 15 million-square-foot 919 Third Ave office building in Midtown Manhattan, adding 66,106 sf to the 51,284 sf it already occupies The agency’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Abacus Capital Group has paid $5645 million, or $282,250/unit, for the 200-unit Alderra Apartment Homes in the Seattle suburb of Puyallup, Wash The New York investment manager purchased the property from...
Denver Business Journal Calraya Residential has paid $46 million, or $232,323/unit, for Sofi Belmar, a 198-unit apartment property in Lakewood, Colo, about eight miles southwest of Denver The Phoenix company acquired the property, at 823 South Vance...
Crain’s Chicago Business Real Capital Solutions is said to be buying the 761,164-square-foot office property at 401 North Michigan Ave in Chicago The purchase price is not yet known, but a source close to the deal said Real Capital, of...
A San Francisco Superior Court judge has approved the sale of the 1,024-room Hilton Parc 55 and 1,919-room Hilton San Francisco Union Square hotels to a venture of Newbond Holdings and Conversant Capital of New York, according to a report in the San...