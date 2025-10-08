Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of 22 million square feet of office space was leased in San Francisco during the third quarter, according to Savills A large chunk of that was driven by demand from companies in the artificial intelligence...
Commercial Observer Scale AI has leased 80,000 square feet at the 31 million-sf One World Trade Center office building in lower Manhattan The company is subleasing the space from Wunderkind under an agreement that rolls in January 2030 It will...
Boston's office market recorded a substantial decline in availability, to 226% in the third quarter from 243% a year earlier, according to Savills That's due in large part to new leasing activity and little in the way of space...
Phoenix Business Journal ViaWest Group has paid $60 million, or $17391/sf, for the 345,000-square-foot industrial property at 2402 West Beardsley Way in Phoenix The local investment firm acquired the property from Verde Investments, which is led by...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Weidner Apartment Homes has paid $77 million, or $242,138/unit, for Cortland Mill District, a 318-unit apartment complex in Minneapolis The Kirkland, Wash, investor acquired the property, at 313 Washington Ave...
Bisnow Datadog has expanded its footprint at the 916,722-square-foot 225 Franklin St office building in Boston by 85,000 sf to 125,000 sf The New York tech company has been a tenant at the property since 2017 A venture of Oxford Properties Group and...
The New York Post The New York State Office of General Services has expanded its footprint at the 15 million-square-foot 919 Third Ave office building in Midtown Manhattan, adding 66,106 sf to the 51,284 sf it already occupies The agency’s...
Denver Business Journal Calraya Residential has paid $46 million, or $232,323/unit, for Sofi Belmar, a 198-unit apartment property in Lakewood, Colo, about eight miles southwest of Denver The Phoenix company acquired the property, at 823 South Vance...
Crain’s Chicago Business Real Capital Solutions is said to be buying the 761,164-square-foot office property at 401 North Michigan Ave in Chicago The purchase price is not yet known, but a source close to the deal said Real Capital, of...