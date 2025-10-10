Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Cofe Properties has paid $2688 million, or $244/sf, for Milam Dairy Commerce Center I & II, a two-building industrial property in Miami The local company purchased the 110,166-square-foot property from Prudence...
Triad Business Journal Waterstone Properties has bought the 151,371-square-foot Golden Gate shopping center in Greensboro, NC, for $202 million, or $13345/sf The Needham, Mass, company purchased the retail property from an affiliate of The Bedrin...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Florida has provided $60 million of construction financing for the Princeton Commons apartment complex in Miami Alta Developers of Miami recently broke ground on the project’s 378-unit first...
The Real Deal Terreno Realty has sold the 603,000-square-foot industrial property at 130 Interstate Blvd in South Brunswick, NJ, for $144 million, or $23881/sf The San Francisco REIT developed the property on a site it purchased in 2010 for $225...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management has paid $6025 million, or $15981/sf, for the 377,000-square-foot second phase of 303 Logistics in Litchfield Park, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Los Angeles...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica has paid $3875 million, or $230,654/unit, for North Creek, a 168-unit apartment property in the Denver suburb of Thornton, Colo The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 700 West 91st...
The volume of data center sales transaction volume declined during the first half by nearly two-thirds to $754 million from $2 billion a year ago, according to JLL That data, however, woefully understates the true level of activity in the sector,...
Charlotte Business Journal Walmart Fulfillment Services LLC has bought the Kings Mountain Corporate Center, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property in Kings Mountain, NC, for $1215 million, or $9346/sf The unit of Walmart Inc of Bentonville,...
Orlando Business Journal Real Estate Inverlad Development has lined up $613 million of construction financing for The Yard at Brookhaven mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla City National Bank provided the three-year, floating-rate loan, which was...