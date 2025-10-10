Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Promote Citibank, Barclays, ING Group, Bank of America, and Santander Bank have provided $129 billion of financing against 660 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan The 125 million-sf office building is owned by Brookfield Properties, which will use...
FCP has provided $471 million of capital—a senior loan and preferred equity—through its structured investments platform to fund the construction of the Mira and Ador, a pair of apartment buildings with 553 units and ground-floor retail space...
MonticelloAM has provided $3785 million of bridge financing against the 240-unit Bayville Apartments in Virginia Beach, Va The bridge loan was arranged by JLL The Bayville apartment property, formerly Waypoint at Bayville, is at 1512 Kindly Lane,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Life Insurance Co of the Southwest has provided $371 million of mortgage financing against the 123-unit Ridian Apartments in Denver The loan, which pays a floating-rate coupon, was arranged by JLL Capital...
Commercial Observer Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $60 million of financing for the development of a 266-unit apartment property in the central New Jersey city of Plainfield The property, at 401 East 3rd St, next to a commuter-rail...
Priority Capital Advisory has arranged $313 million of financing for the construction of a 116-unit apartment property at 9033 Ramsgate Ave in Westchester, Calif, about 19 miles south of Los Angeles The property is being developed by Six Peak...
Orlando Business Journal Real Estate Inverlad Development has lined up $613 million of construction financing for The Yard at Brookhaven mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla City National Bank provided the three-year, floating-rate loan, which was...
Multi-Housing News Kairoi Residential has lined up $28 million of Fannie Mae financing for its purchase of The Jax, a 322-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The local developer purchased the garden-style property from FCP of Chevy Chase, Md,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of ParkProperty Capital and Wood Partners has lined up $387 million of floating-rate financing for the 261-unit Albright apartment property in Austin, Texas The two-year loan was provided by ACRES...