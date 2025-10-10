Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Cofe Properties has paid $2688 million, or $244/sf, for Milam Dairy Commerce Center I & II, a two-building industrial property in Miami The local company purchased the 110,166-square-foot property from Prudence...
Triad Business Journal Waterstone Properties has bought the 151,371-square-foot Golden Gate shopping center in Greensboro, NC, for $202 million, or $13345/sf The Needham, Mass, company purchased the retail property from an affiliate of The Bedrin...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought the 181,000-square-foot Dock 1053 mixed-use development in Raleigh, NC, for $35 million, or $19337/sf The Charlotte, NC, developer purchased the property from Grubb Ventures of Raleigh It was...
FCP has provided $471 million of capital—a senior loan and preferred equity—through its structured investments platform to fund the construction of the Mira and Ador, a pair of apartment buildings with 553 units and ground-floor retail space...
Commercial Observer Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $60 million of financing for the development of a 266-unit apartment property in the central New Jersey city of Plainfield The property, at 401 East 3rd St, next to a commuter-rail...
Charlotte Business Journal Walmart Fulfillment Services LLC has bought the Kings Mountain Corporate Center, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property in Kings Mountain, NC, for $1215 million, or $9346/sf The unit of Walmart Inc of Bentonville,...
Orlando Business Journal Real Estate Inverlad Development has lined up $613 million of construction financing for The Yard at Brookhaven mixed-use development in Orlando, Fla City National Bank provided the three-year, floating-rate loan, which was...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of Insignia LLC has paid $2175 million, or $3364/sf, for the 646,471-square-foot Paces West office property in Atlanta The local investor purchased the two-building complex from a venture of CP Group of Boca...
AZ Big Media Creation has broken ground on Harbor Park, a two-building industrial property totaling 163,364 square feet in Glendale, Ariz The Phoenix developer is building the property at 7550 North Glen Harbor Blvd, about 15 miles northwest of...