The Promote Citibank, Barclays, ING Group, Bank of America, and Santander Bank have provided $129 billion of financing against 660 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan The 125 million-sf office building is owned by Brookfield Properties, which will use...
A total of 22 million square feet of office space was leased in San Francisco during the third quarter, according to Savills A large chunk of that was driven by demand from companies in the artificial intelligence...
Commercial Observer Invictus Real Estate Partners has provided $60 million of financing for the development of a 266-unit apartment property in the central New Jersey city of Plainfield The property, at 401 East 3rd St, next to a commuter-rail...
Commercial Observer Stryker Corp has paid $216 million, or $1,176/sf, for the 18,371 square feet of retail space at the base of 445 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan The space is on the lower floors of the 33-story building, which also has 74,000 sf of...
The Real Deal A venture of Marty Burger and Andrew Heiberger has paid $25 million, or $26463/sf, for the 94,373-square-foot office building at 29 West 35th St in midtown Manhattan and is planning to convert it into 107 apartment units The venture...
Boston's office market recorded a substantial decline in availability, to 226% in the third quarter from 243% a year earlier, according to Savills That's due in large part to new leasing activity and little in the way of space...
Crain’s Chicago Business Walgreens Boots Alliance has announced it will vacate the 200,000 square feet it occupies at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The pharmacy chain agreed to take its space at the 23 million-sf office building,...
Phoenix Business Journal PSP Partners has paid $26 million, or $17486/sf, for the 148,689-square-foot industrial building at 4455 West Camelback Road in Phoenix The Chicago investment firm acquired the property from Westcore Properties,...
The Real Deal A fund managed by MCM has sold a portfolio of four hotels with a combined 1,129 rooms in Manhattan for $4898 million, or $433,836/room MCM, of Warwick, RI, will retain a minority ownership stake in the portfolio as part of the...