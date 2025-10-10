Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Cofe Properties has paid $2688 million, or $244/sf, for Milam Dairy Commerce Center I & II, a two-building industrial property in Miami The local company purchased the 110,166-square-foot property from Prudence...
Triad Business Journal Waterstone Properties has bought the 151,371-square-foot Golden Gate shopping center in Greensboro, NC, for $202 million, or $13345/sf The Needham, Mass, company purchased the retail property from an affiliate of The Bedrin...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought the 181,000-square-foot Dock 1053 mixed-use development in Raleigh, NC, for $35 million, or $19337/sf The Charlotte, NC, developer purchased the property from Grubb Ventures of Raleigh It was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management has paid $6025 million, or $15981/sf, for the 377,000-square-foot second phase of 303 Logistics in Litchfield Park, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Los Angeles...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica has paid $3875 million, or $230,654/unit, for North Creek, a 168-unit apartment property in the Denver suburb of Thornton, Colo The Los Angeles investor acquired the property, at 700 West 91st...
The volume of data center sales transaction volume declined during the first half by nearly two-thirds to $754 million from $2 billion a year ago, according to JLL That data, however, woefully understates the true level of activity in the sector,...
Charlotte Business Journal Walmart Fulfillment Services LLC has bought the Kings Mountain Corporate Center, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property in Kings Mountain, NC, for $1215 million, or $9346/sf The unit of Walmart Inc of Bentonville,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle An affiliate of Insignia LLC has paid $2175 million, or $3364/sf, for the 646,471-square-foot Paces West office property in Atlanta The local investor purchased the two-building complex from a venture of CP Group of Boca...
Commercial Observer Stryker Corp has paid $216 million, or $1,176/sf, for the 18,371 square feet of retail space at the base of 445 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan The space is on the lower floors of the 33-story building, which also has 74,000 sf of...