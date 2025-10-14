Log In or Subscribe to read more
CALCAP Advisors has paid $30 million, or $265,486/unit, for the 113-unit Solana Place at Carlton Commons apartment property in Casa Grande, Ariz, about 51 miles south of Phoenix The Pasadena, Calif, investor bought the property, at 18 South Boniface...
Federal Realty Investment Trust has paid $187 million, or $38958/sf, for the 480,000-square-foot retail portion of the Annapolis Town Center mixed-use complex in Annapolis, Md The North Bethesda, Md, REIT acquired the space from PGIM Real Estate It...
South Florida Business Journal Cofe Properties has paid $2688 million, or $244/sf, for Milam Dairy Commerce Center I & II, a two-building industrial property in Miami The local company purchased the 110,166-square-foot property from Prudence...
Triad Business Journal Waterstone Properties has bought the 151,371-square-foot Golden Gate shopping center in Greensboro, NC, for $202 million, or $13345/sf The Needham, Mass, company purchased the retail property from an affiliate of The Bedrin...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought the 181,000-square-foot Dock 1053 mixed-use development in Raleigh, NC, for $35 million, or $19337/sf The Charlotte, NC, developer purchased the property from Grubb Ventures of Raleigh It was...
The Promote Citibank, Barclays, ING Group, Bank of America, and Santander Bank have provided $129 billion of financing against 660 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan The 125 million-sf office building is owned by Brookfield Properties, which will use...
The Real Deal Terreno Realty has sold the 603,000-square-foot industrial property at 130 Interstate Blvd in South Brunswick, NJ, for $144 million, or $23881/sf The San Francisco REIT developed the property on a site it purchased in 2010 for $225...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Cohen Asset Management has paid $6025 million, or $15981/sf, for the 377,000-square-foot second phase of 303 Logistics in Litchfield Park, Ariz, a suburb of Phoenix The Los Angeles...
Commercial Observer Scale AI has leased 80,000 square feet at the 31 million-sf One World Trade Center office building in lower Manhattan The company is subleasing the space from Wunderkind under an agreement that rolls in January 2030 It will...