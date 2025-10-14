Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Quarry Capital has paid $6275 million, or $316,919/unit, for the 198-unit Cardinal 95 apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Ariz The Henderson, Nev, investor acquired the property from...
CALCAP Advisors has paid $30 million, or $265,486/unit, for the 113-unit Solana Place at Carlton Commons apartment property in Casa Grande, Ariz, about 51 miles south of Phoenix The Pasadena, Calif, investor bought the property, at 18 South Boniface...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citi Real Estate Funding has lined up $50 million of financing against the 216-room Hotel Valencia Santana Row in San Jose, Calif The loan, which was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co, requires only...
Commercial Observer A venture of Seastone Capital and Greenmont Group has paid $215 million, or $383,928/unit, for the 56-unit apartment property at 364 Lincoln Place in the Prospect Heights section of Brooklyn, NY The venture acquired the building...
Federal Realty Investment Trust has paid $187 million, or $38958/sf, for the 480,000-square-foot retail portion of the Annapolis Town Center mixed-use complex in Annapolis, Md The North Bethesda, Md, REIT acquired the space from PGIM Real Estate It...
South Florida Business Journal Cofe Properties has paid $2688 million, or $244/sf, for Milam Dairy Commerce Center I & II, a two-building industrial property in Miami The local company purchased the 110,166-square-foot property from Prudence...
Triad Business Journal Waterstone Properties has bought the 151,371-square-foot Golden Gate shopping center in Greensboro, NC, for $202 million, or $13345/sf The Needham, Mass, company purchased the retail property from an affiliate of The Bedrin...
Triangle Business Journal Beacon Partners has bought the 181,000-square-foot Dock 1053 mixed-use development in Raleigh, NC, for $35 million, or $19337/sf The Charlotte, NC, developer purchased the property from Grubb Ventures of Raleigh It was...
The Promote Citibank, Barclays, ING Group, Bank of America, and Santander Bank have provided $129 billion of financing against 660 Fifth Ave in Midtown Manhattan The 125 million-sf office building is owned by Brookfield Properties, which will use...