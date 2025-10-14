Log In or Subscribe to read more
A total of 302 million square feet of office space was leased in Manhattan this year through September, according to Avison Young, marking the busiest year for leasing in the borough since 2018...
Houston Business Journal Panelmatic Electrical Solutions has agreed to fully lease WestPoint 45, a 728,080-square-foot distribution center in Houston The local electrical manufacturing company signed a 10-year lease at the industrial property, where...
A development group comprised of Creation, PGIM Real Estate, and LGE Design Build has broken ground on Loop Business Park, a 267,000-square-foot industrial property in Scottsdale, Ariz Creation and LGE, both of Phoenix, as well as PGIM, of Newark,...
Houston Business Journal PepsiCo Inc has signed a long-term lease for 105 million square feet of industrial space at the I-10 West Trade Center in Brookshire, Texas, about 36 miles west of downtown Houston The New York beverage distributor and...
San Francisco Business Times Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain implant company, has agreed to lease the entire 144,209-square-foot office building at 499 Forbes Blvd in San Francisco The tenant is represented in the pending lease by Urban Rock...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Florida has provided $60 million of construction financing for the Princeton Commons apartment complex in Miami Alta Developers of Miami recently broke ground on the project’s 378-unit first...
A total of 22 million square feet of office space was leased in San Francisco during the third quarter, according to Savills A large chunk of that was driven by demand from companies in the artificial intelligence...
Commercial Observer Scale AI has leased 80,000 square feet at the 31 million-sf One World Trade Center office building in lower Manhattan The company is subleasing the space from Wunderkind under an agreement that rolls in January 2030 It will...
FCP has provided $471 million of capital—a senior loan and preferred equity—through its structured investments platform to fund the construction of the Mira and Ador, a pair of apartment buildings with 553 units and ground-floor retail space...